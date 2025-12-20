403
Kuwait Justice Min. Congratulates Amir On 2Nd Anniv. Of Assuming Power
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait expressed his pride and appreciation on Saturday for the journey led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with wisdom in preserving the nation's sovereignty and stability and strengthening its national unity.
In a press statement, Al-Sumait extended the warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Highness, on the second anniversary of his assumption of power, on behalf of himself and all employees of the Ministry.
He recalled with immense pride and appreciation the blessed journey led by His Highness with wisdom and competence in preserving the nation's sovereignty and stability, strengthening its national unity, and advancing comprehensive development in various political, economic, and social fields.
Al-Sumait noted that Kuwait has witnessed significant achievements and pivotal milestones during the Amir's reign, which have affirmed his deep concern for the interests of the nation and its citizens, his unwavering commitment to upholding the law and preserving constitutional gains, and his tireless pursuit of a brighter future that guarantees prosperity and progress for Kuwait and its people.
On December 20, 2023, His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, became the 17th Amir of Kuwait, after a distinguished career spanning six decades, during this time, he held security and military positions before being appointed Crown Prince, in addition to accompanying the esteemed rulers of the country or representing them on numerous official visits and missions. (end)
