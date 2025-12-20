403
S. Korea inaugural commercial orbital launch gets postponed
(MENAFN) South Korea’s inaugural commercial orbital launch has been postponed because of technical difficulties, the country’s space startup Innospace Co. announced Saturday.
As stated by reports, the Hanbit-Nano rocket was scheduled to lift off from Brazil’s Alcântara Space Center earlier in the day but was called off. According to the company, the delay stems from a need for further technical review concerning the second-stage liquid methane engine tank filling valve. “A new launch attempt within the launch window will be determined following coordination with the Brazilian Air Force,” the statement added.
The mission had initially been planned for last Wednesday.
The two-stage Hanbit-Nano rocket is designed to carry eight payloads, including five satellites, into a low Earth orbit at approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles). Its first stage is powered by a 25-ton hybrid engine, while the second stage utilizes a liquid methane and liquid oxygen engine.
If successful, Innospace would become the first private South Korean company to place a customer satellite into orbit.
