Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron, Canadian PM Discuss G7 Leadership Handoff Over Phone

2025-12-20 05:54:42
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney connected by phone Friday to coordinate the handoff of G7 leadership as Canada's 2025 presidency winds down and France prepares to take control of the influential forum next year.

The prime minister's office released details of the conversation, confirming both leaders assessed major achievements during Canada's tenure—focusing on bolstering shared defense capabilities, fortifying worldwide energy resilience, driving forward technological advancement, and creating a more stable international economic framework.

Canada has now steered the rotating presidency on seven separate occasions. France is set to officially take the helm of the G7 on Jan. 1, 2026.

MENAFN

