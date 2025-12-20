403
Israeli Military Storms into Syria’s Quneitra Countryside
(MENAFN) The Israeli military expanded its incursions into Syrian territory Saturday, deploying troops and establishing checkpoints across villages in southwestern Quneitra province, Syrian state media confirmed.
A state broadcaster reported Israeli soldiers advanced into the village of Ain Ziwan with five military vehicles, erecting a temporary checkpoint in the vicinity.
Israeli personnel also penetrated the village of al-Ajraf in central Quneitra's countryside using four military vehicles, installing a checkpoint to inspect travelers, the channel stated.
The operation occurred one day after dozens of Syrians staged a demonstration in al-Salam city within Quneitra province, protesting persistent Israeli strikes against civilians and infrastructure, Syrian media documented.
Though Syria's government presents no immediate military danger to Israel, Israeli air campaigns have pounded Syrian soil, causing civilian casualties and obliterating military installations, vehicles, armaments, and munitions belonging to Syrian forces.
Damascus and Tel Aviv are conducting discussions toward a possible security arrangement, but Syria has made any agreement contingent upon reverting ground conditions to their status before December 8, 2024.
Israel has controlled the majority of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967. Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime on December 8, 2024, Israel proclaimed the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement void and proceeded to seize the Syrian buffer zone.
Syrians contend the persistent Israeli breaches are sabotaging stabilization initiatives and obstructing governmental strategies to secure investment for enhancing the nation's economic circumstances.
