Putin suggests pausing deep strikes on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday suggested Moscow could pause deep strikes on Ukraine during an election, provided that millions of Ukrainians residing in Russia are allowed to vote, according to reports.
As stated by reports, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose term expired over a year ago, has declined to hold new elections under martial law, a stance that Russia cites to consider him an illegitimate leader. Under pressure from the United States, Zelensky agreed earlier this month to conduct a vote within 90 days if Western allies can guarantee security.
“We are ready to consider ways to ensure security during elections in Ukraine, at least by refraining from strikes deep inside the country on the day of the vote” under certain conditions, Putin said, emphasizing that the 5-10 million Ukrainian citizens currently in Russia must be allowed to participate.
Putin also cautioned Kiev against using the elections as a means to buy time for rearming and regrouping to counter Russian advances.
