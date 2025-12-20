Lloyd, Ricci, Feldman, Phelps Twins Among Major Last-Month Additions To FAN EXPO New Orleans

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 19, 2025 12:27 pm - 'Back to the Future,' 'The Addams Family,' 'The Goonies,' 'Harry Potter' Stars Supplement Celebrity Lineup at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 9-11

With less than a month to go before the pop culture extravaganza that is FAN EXPO New Orleans gets underway comes news that the celebrity lineup is still growing. Today the event announced it latest slate of stars attending the event, January 9-11, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, Taxi), Christina Ricci (Wednesday, The Addams Family), Corey Feldman (The Goonies, Stand By Me), James Phelps and Oliver Phelps (Harry Potter) and more joining an already bursting field.

Other stars now attending include:

. Ian James Corlett (Dragon Ball Z)

. Christopher Judge (Stargate: SG1, God of War)

. Jamison Newlander (The Lost Boys)

And it will be a true Goonies reunion as three other popular character actors from the 1985 cult hit film have also been added to the field:

. Kerri Green (“Andy”)

. Robert Davi (“Jake”)

. Joe Pantoliano (“Francis”)

He may be best known to FAN EXPO fans for his iconic portrayal of "Doc Brown," but Lloyd's career includes blockbuster films including The Addams Family and Who Framed Roger Rabbit and classic series like Taxi and the animated Cyberchase. Some of Lloyd's other top credits include Dennis the Menace, Angels in the Outfield, To Be or Not to Be, Clue and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.

Ricci, who first caught attention as a child star as“Wednesday Addams” in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993), has nearly 100 acting credits, including as“Marilyn Thornhill” in the current Netflix series Wednesday. She moved from appearances as a teen in Casper and Now and Then to adult roles in Sleepy Hollow, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Speed Racer and more and had regular roles in TV series Ally McBeal, Pan Am and others.

A child star turned prolific actor, Feldman has more than 100 film and TV credits. In addition to Stand by Me and The Goonies, Feldman also appeared in the popular Gremlins and The Lost Boys after first catching fans' attention in TV roles like The Bad News Bears, Mork & Mindy and The Love Boat.

Identical twin British actors James and Oliver Phelps, best known for playing“Fred” and“George Weasley,” respectively, in the Harry Potter film series, were first cast in the roles at age 14 and have been mainstays through various iterations of the blockbuster franchise's more than two-decade run.

Corlett is the creator of Being Ian and Yvon of the Yukon, and has lent his voice talents to nearly 300 productions from anime hits like Dragon Ball Z to TV stalwarts like Family Guy to mainstream Hollywood animated films like Sausage Party. He had had extended runs voicing characters in Vampirina, Bread Barbershop, Johnny Test and many others.

Judge has had huge success both in live action shows like Stargate SG-1, in which he played“Teal'c” for its entire 10-season run and a full season of Sirens, and in voice work in the God of War video game series, the revived Wacky Races and X-Men: Evolution, among a string of strong performances.

Newlander first gained attention for his portrayal of“Alan Frog” in The Lost Boys, opposite Feldman, Jason Patric and Corey Haim. He has had roles in the revival of The Blob, Bone Tomahawk and Mr. Manhattan and co-starred in last year's holiday-themed Get Him Back for Christmas.

The FAN EXPO New Orleans lineup now includes the above additions plus:

. The Lord of the Rings headliners Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood

. John Cena (WWE Superstar, Peacemaker)

. Hayden Christensen (Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones, Episode III - Revenge of the Sith)

. Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation)

. Helen Hunt (Twister, Mad About You)

. James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel)

. My Name is Earl co-starring tandem of Jaime Pressley and Ethan Suplee

. Dean Norris (Breaking Bad)

. Terri Hawkes (Sailor Moon, Cube Zero)

. Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black3)

. Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone)

. Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

. Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

. Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

. Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

. Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

. François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

. Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

. Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

. Shannon Chan-Chent (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

. Brad Swaile (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam)

. Alessandro Juliani (Death Note, Battlestar Galactica)

. Brian Drummond (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

. Hazbin Hotel voice acting foursome of Krystina Alabado, Christian Borle, Lilli Cooper and Joel Perez

