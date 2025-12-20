Aziro Achieves A GPTW Hattrick With 2025-2026 Certification

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 19, 2025 9:18 pm - This year, 85% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work, 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Chennai, India - Aziro Technologies is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the Third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Aziro. This year, 85% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work, 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“At Great Place To Work®, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, Aziro has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team's dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence.“ – Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India

Sanjay Sehgal, Founder, Chairman and CEO at Aziro, said,“We are delighted to share that Aziro has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row. This consistent recognition reflects our commitment to building a workplace rooted in employee well being, trust, and a spirit of continuous innovation. At Aziro, we remain dedicated to nurturing a culture of support, growth, work life harmony, and open communication. As we move forward, we will continue to raise the bar and strive to make Aziro not just a great place to work, but the greatest place to work for every member of our team.”

Bharathan Prahalad, Vice President, Human Resources, said,“Receiving the Great Place to Work recognition for the third consecutive year is a powerful validation of the people-first culture we are purposefully building at Aziro. This achievement reflects our commitment to realizing our people's vision of“Thank God it is Monday” and the success of our ongoing work to create meaningful employee experiences through thoughtful policies, transparent communication, continuous learning programs, and a psychologically safe work environment. Our focus has always been to ensure that every individual feels inspired to grow, included to collaborate, supported to feel safe, and equipped to grow both professionally and personally.”

At Aziro, our employee experience is built on a simple belief that people thrive when purpose, growth, and well-being come together. What makes our culture truly stand out is the way we blend innovation with empathy. Every voice matter, every idea is valued, and every individual is supported with opportunities to learn, lead, and evolve. Our programs are designed to create real impact from transparent communication and recognition frameworks to continuous learning pathways, leadership accessibility, flexible work practices, and a workplace where collaboration feels natural.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Aziro

Aziro (formerly MSys Technologies and pronounced as "Ah-zee-roh") is an AI-native product engineering company driving innovation-led tech transformation for global enterprises, high-growth ISVs, and AI-first pioneers. We empower organizations to modernize platforms, automate intelligently, and harness AI-driven insights-accelerating innovation, unlocking new revenue streams, and ensuring they lead in an AI-first world.

About Great Place To Work®

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For AllTM Model and Trust IndexTM Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work CertificationTM and highly competitive Best WorkplacesTM Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.