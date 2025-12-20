403
CBR reduces its key interest rate by fifty basis points
(MENAFN) The Bank of Russia (CBR) on Friday reduced its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 16%, marking the fifth consecutive cut since June, as the central bank cited continued progress toward “balanced growth” in the economy, according to reports.
As stated by reports, the CBR pledged to maintain monetary policy “as tight as required” to bring inflation back to its 4% target, following an estimated 5.8–6% in 2025. The regulator projects inflation to ease to 4.0–5.0% in 2026.
The central bank noted that core indicators of price growth moderated in November, although inflation expectations have risen slightly and credit activity remains elevated. “Overall economic activity is expanding at a moderate pace, though unevenly across sectors,” the CBR said.
Commenting on the rate cut, President Vladimir Putin said during his annual Q&A session that the gap between inflation and the key rate remains a primary criticism of the regulator, which he otherwise praised. He emphasized that the CBR must act carefully to prevent spikes in inflation, highlighting a decline in investment activity as a current challenge. “Overall, the Bank of Russia is not only coping, it is acting quite responsibly,” Putin said, underscoring the importance of maintaining a “healthy and strong” economy. He also stressed the bank’s independence and his efforts to shield it from external influence.
The move continues a gradual shift away from emergency monetary tightening imposed after Western sanctions in 2022, when the key rate surged from 9.5% to 20% to stabilize the ruble. Following periods of easing and renewed tightening amid price pressures, the rate peaked at 21% in October 2024 before the CBR initiated gradual cuts this year.
