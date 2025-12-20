Iran Highlights Its Efforts To Develop Co-Op With Neighbors On Transit And Cargo Traffic
According to him, Iran is trying to take maximum advantage of its geopolitical position. To this end, transit and cargo transportation are being examined as a priority issue in all meetings with neighboring countries.
Araghchi noted that without reliable routes in the field of transit and cargo transportation, no trade cooperation, regional cooperation, or sustainable market economy can be formed.
"Transit and cargo transportation aren't an extraneous issue in Iran's foreign policy. This is considered one of the main tools of economic diplomacy," he added.
