Turkmenistan Proposes Four Circular Economy Projects To Japanese Companies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov proposed four projects in waste management and circular economy to Japanese companies during a meeting in Tokyo, Trend reports via the Turkmen government.

President Berdimuhamedov suggested initiatives including the construction of modern plants for household and construction waste recycling, wastewater treatment for industrial and municipal reuse, mini-factories for recycling plastic PET bottles, and facilities for processing electronic and hard-to-decompose household waste.

He emphasized Turkmenistan's interest in adopting advanced Japanese technologies and practices in water conservation, water treatment, waste management, and green and hydrogen energy.

“During our April meeting, we already discussed the relevance of transitioning to a circular economy. Today, this area receives special attention in Turkmenistan,” the president said.

He also highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to modernize industrial infrastructure, expand recycling, and implement resource-efficient practices, noting the expertise and technologies of Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi, Toyota, Mitsui, and Sumitomo.

President Berdimuhamedov concluded by reaffirming Turkmenistan's commitment to developing and expanding partnership with Japan and supporting the long-term presence of Japanese businesses in the country.

Berdimuhamedov is currently on an official visit to Japan, which runs from December 18 through 20. During this visit, he will participate in the inaugural summit of the Heads of State of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue. The summit will explore cooperation in key areas, including the green economy, sustainable development, regional interconnectivity, partnership building, and human capital development.