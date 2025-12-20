Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan-Montenegro Ties Blossom Through Concrete Achievements Ervin Ibrahimović

Azerbaijan-Montenegro Ties Blossom Through Concrete Achievements Ervin Ibrahimović


2025-12-20 05:05:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are friendly and grounded in concrete results and collaborative efforts, Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Ibrahimović noted that his visit carries significant importance.

“As my esteemed colleague has already mentioned, visits by the presidents, prime ministers, and government members of our countries provide additional momentum to the development of bilateral relations. We are confident that upcoming high-level contacts will further strengthen cooperation between our states and allow us to fully realize the significant potential of our interaction,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that the development of cooperation fully serves the interests of both sides.

MENAFN20122025000187011040ID1110505730



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search