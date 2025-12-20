Azerbaijan-Montenegro Ties Blossom Through Concrete Achievements Ervin Ibrahimović

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are friendly and grounded in concrete results and collaborative efforts, Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimović said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Ibrahimović noted that his visit carries significant importance.

“As my esteemed colleague has already mentioned, visits by the presidents, prime ministers, and government members of our countries provide additional momentum to the development of bilateral relations. We are confident that upcoming high-level contacts will further strengthen cooperation between our states and allow us to fully realize the significant potential of our interaction,” he said.

The minister also emphasized that the development of cooperation fully serves the interests of both sides.