Air Defense Forces Destroy 31 Of Over 50 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine
According to the report, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 19, the invaders attacked with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 51 Shahed and Herbera UAVs and other types of drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and about 30 of them were Shahed-type.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Missile strike in Odesa region: Death toll rises to eight, 27 injured
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 20, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 31 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations.
As reported by Ukrinform, eight people were killed and 27 injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa region on the evening of December 19.
