Russian Army Shells Sumy Region Nearly 50 Times In 24 Hours, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure

“During the day, from the morning of December 19 to the morning of December 20, 2025, Russian troops carried out nearly 50 shellings of 22 settlements in 10 territorial communities of the region,” the report said.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs on the territory of Sumy region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Settlements in 10 communities were hit by enemy strikes, with damage recorded in eight. In particular, a private house was destroyed and private residential buildings were damaged in the Hlukhiv community.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda communities.

Private houses were destroyed and damaged in the Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novgorod, and Shalyhyne communities.

In addition, a store building was damaged in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and a passenger car was damaged in the Krasnopilia community.

Over the course of a day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, evacuated 13 people.

As reported, on the night of December 18, the Russians struck an educational institution in Sumy.

