Iran And Azerbaijan Coordinate To Boost Cargo Traffic At Astara Border Crossing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Iran and Azerbaijan have coordinated efforts to increase cargo traffic through the Astara customs border crossing,reports, citing the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan.

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilu visited the Astara customs border and met with officials from the customs service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed measures to simplify and expedite the passage of trucks at the Astara crossing. They also reached an agreement to increase the number of trucks passing through the checkpoint and reduce waiting times for exported goods.

The discussion reflects ongoing efforts to enhance trade efficiency between the two neighboring countries. Observers note that cargo traffic at the Astara border tends to rise significantly toward the end of each year.