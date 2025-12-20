Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran And Azerbaijan Coordinate To Boost Cargo Traffic At Astara Border Crossing

Iran And Azerbaijan Coordinate To Boost Cargo Traffic At Astara Border Crossing


2025-12-20 05:05:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran and Azerbaijan have coordinated efforts to increase cargo traffic through the Astara customs border crossing, Azernews reports, citing the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan.

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilu visited the Astara customs border and met with officials from the customs service.

During the meeting, the sides discussed measures to simplify and expedite the passage of trucks at the Astara crossing. They also reached an agreement to increase the number of trucks passing through the checkpoint and reduce waiting times for exported goods.

The discussion reflects ongoing efforts to enhance trade efficiency between the two neighboring countries. Observers note that cargo traffic at the Astara border tends to rise significantly toward the end of each year.

MENAFN20122025000195011045ID1110505723



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search