Iran And Azerbaijan Coordinate To Boost Cargo Traffic At Astara Border Crossing
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Damirchilu visited the Astara customs border and met with officials from the customs service.
During the meeting, the sides discussed measures to simplify and expedite the passage of trucks at the Astara crossing. They also reached an agreement to increase the number of trucks passing through the checkpoint and reduce waiting times for exported goods.
The discussion reflects ongoing efforts to enhance trade efficiency between the two neighboring countries. Observers note that cargo traffic at the Astara border tends to rise significantly toward the end of each year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment