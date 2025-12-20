403
Kuwait DM Congratulates Amir On 2Nd Anniv. Of Power Assumption
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the second anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.
In a press statement on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali renewed his pledge of loyalty to His Highness the Amir, affirming his commitment to serving and defending the country, and preserving its security, stability, and safety.
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali also expressed his warmest congratulations, wishing His Highness the Amir continued health and success in leading Kuwait toward further prosperity, stability and sustainable development. (end)
