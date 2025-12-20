Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait DM Congratulates Amir On 2Nd Anniv. Of Power Assumption


2025-12-20 05:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the second anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.
In a press statement on Saturday, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali renewed his pledge of loyalty to His Highness the Amir, affirming his commitment to serving and defending the country, and preserving its security, stability, and safety.
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali also expressed his warmest congratulations, wishing His Highness the Amir continued health and success in leading Kuwait toward further prosperity, stability and sustainable development. (end)
ajr


MENAFN20122025000071011013ID1110505694



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search