403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Health Min. Congratulates Amir On Power Anniv.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Saturday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of assumption of power, hailing the country's achievements made under his leadership.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister said that this occasion marks a bright chapter of Kuwait's record full of accomplishments that reflect the nation's hopes, ambition, elevation and prosperity.
He added that Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, has witnessed signs of goodness and progress covering various fields, which symbolizes His Highness the Amir's wisdom and sound insight in leading the development process. (end)
aa
Speaking to KUNA, the minister said that this occasion marks a bright chapter of Kuwait's record full of accomplishments that reflect the nation's hopes, ambition, elevation and prosperity.
He added that Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, has witnessed signs of goodness and progress covering various fields, which symbolizes His Highness the Amir's wisdom and sound insight in leading the development process. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment