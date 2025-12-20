Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Health Min. Congratulates Amir On Power Anniv.


2025-12-20 05:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Saturday congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the second anniversary of assumption of power, hailing the country's achievements made under his leadership.
Speaking to KUNA, the minister said that this occasion marks a bright chapter of Kuwait's record full of accomplishments that reflect the nation's hopes, ambition, elevation and prosperity.
He added that Kuwait, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir, has witnessed signs of goodness and progress covering various fields, which symbolizes His Highness the Amir's wisdom and sound insight in leading the development process. (end)
aa


MENAFN20122025000071011013ID1110505692



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search