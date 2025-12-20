Rajinikanth Mourns Sreenivasan's Death, Says The Late Actor Was His Classmate

Following the death of famous Malayalam actor Sreenivasan today due to ill health, Rajinikanth, while offering his condolences, revealed that Sreenivasan was his classmate.

Actor Rajinikanth has expressed his condolences on the passing of the multi-talented Sreenivasan. He shared his grief with Asianet News, stating that the death of his close friend is shocking. 'It's shocking that friend Sreenivasan has left us. He was my classmate at the Film Institute. A very good actor, and an even better human being. May his soul rest in peace,' Rajinikanth told Asianet News.

Rajinikanth and Sreenivasan are alumni of the Adyar Film Institute in Chennai. Rajini was a senior student. Although they were not close friends during their studies, they later connected through films. Their friendship was discussed through characters in films like 'Kadha Parayumbol,' directed by Sreenivasan.

The final rites for the late actor and director Sreenivasan will be held tomorrow morning. Director Renji Panicker informed reporters that the funeral will take place at his residence in Kandanad at 10 AM tomorrow. The body will be kept for public homage at Ernakulam Town Hall from 1 PM to 3 PM today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others will come to pay their respects. CPM Secretary M.V. Govindan stated that the funeral will be conducted with full state honors.

Sreenivasan's health deteriorated while he was going for dialysis, and he was taken to the Taluk Hospital in Thrippunithura. His wife Vimala was with him at the time. Meanwhile, celebrities from political and social fields are offering condolences in memory of Sreenivasan. His death is seen as a great loss to the Malayalam film industry.