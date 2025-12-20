403
Brazil's Year-End Risk Trade: Ibovespa Holds 158K As Rates Ease, Politics Simmer
1. A late relief move in Brazil's interest-rate curve and options expiry helped the Ibovespa rebound, even as the week still ended down.
2. Heavyweights did the lifting, with commodities and Wall Street gains providing cover into the close.
3. Polling and the 2026 fiscal plan stayed in focus, reinforcing that politics-not earnings-remains the market's main volatility engine.
Friday's session on B3 was less a clean“risk-on” vote than a year-end positioning reset. On an options-expiration day, the Ibovespa closed up 0.35% at 158,473 points, recovering some ground after a choppy week that still finished down 1.43%.
The dollar ended slightly stronger at R$5.5297 per $ (+0.11% on the day; +2.20% over five sessions), a reminder that local assets are still trading with a premium for uncertainty.
The immediate catalyst was an easing in Brazil's future-rate curve, which tends to buoy rate-sensitive names and invites quick tactical flows into liquid large caps.
Globally, the tone also improved: U.S. stocks finished higher (S&P 500 +0.88%, Nasdaq +1.31%), as investors weighed Federal Reserve messaging and a shift in rate expectations toward a“wait and see” posture.
Europe's Stoxx 600 rose to a fresh nominal record, while Asia digested Japan's move to lift rates to 2%-a backdrop that kept currency and yield dynamics in play.
Commodities added tailwinds. Iron ore in China edged up to 780 yuan ($111) a ton, helping Vale, while Brent climbed to $60.47 a barrel, supporting Petrobras.
Among the biggest winners: Braskem (BRKM5) surged 6.56% after signing new long-term contracts with Petrobras; CVC (CVCB3) jumped 4.12% as rates cooled.
IRB (IRBR3) rose 2.50% on buyback optics; Hypera (HYPE3) gained 2.19% alongside fresh JCP approval of R$185.1m ($34m); and Vamos (VAMO3) added 1.87% after a truck-financing line backed by the CMN (up to R$50m per borrower, $9m).
On the downside, Cyrela (CYRE3) fell 2.39%, Porto Seguro (PSSA3) 2.19%, Totvs (TOTS3) 2.16%, Klabin (KLBN11) 1.61%, and C&A (CEAB3) 1.39% even as it approved R$158m ($29m) in JCP.
CSN Mineração also drew attention after a deal tied to MRS Logística valued at up to R$3.35bn ($620m).
Technically, the index looks stuck between momentum regimes: weekly strength remains evident (RSI near 67), but daily signals are neutral (RSI near 53) and the 4-hour view is soft (RSI near 47).
With resistance around 159,552 and support near 157,906, the near-term question is whether year-end liquidity can push a breakout-or whether politics and fiscal credibility keep the market pinned to the range.
