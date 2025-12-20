403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Posts 2.7 Percent Decline in November Inflation
(MENAFN) U.S. inflation rate fell to 2.7% year-over-year in November, undershooting Wall Street predictions and marking a decline from September's 3% reading, fresh government figures revealed Thursday.
Economists had projected the annual inflation metric would climb to 3.1% for November, making the actual decline a significant surprise for financial markets.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the month-over-month inflation figure reached 0.2% in November, a deceleration from September's 0.3% rate. October's inflation report was never published due to a federal government shutdown that paralyzed data collection operations.
Year-over-year food costs advanced 2.6% in November, representing a slowdown from September's pace, while energy expenses accelerated their upward trajectory with a 4.2% increase.
The core consumer price index—which excludes volatile food and fuel components—also came in below expectations at 2.6% annually, surprising analysts who had forecast a 3% gain.
Housing costs edged up 0.2% compared to September, while food expenses grew 0.1% across the two-month span. Energy prices jumped 1.1% in November.
Thursday's release represents the inaugural economic report covering the federal shutdown period. The disruption forced cancellation of October's CPI data, which had been scheduled for a December 10 release before the government closure derailed normal reporting procedures.
Economists had projected the annual inflation metric would climb to 3.1% for November, making the actual decline a significant surprise for financial markets.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the month-over-month inflation figure reached 0.2% in November, a deceleration from September's 0.3% rate. October's inflation report was never published due to a federal government shutdown that paralyzed data collection operations.
Year-over-year food costs advanced 2.6% in November, representing a slowdown from September's pace, while energy expenses accelerated their upward trajectory with a 4.2% increase.
The core consumer price index—which excludes volatile food and fuel components—also came in below expectations at 2.6% annually, surprising analysts who had forecast a 3% gain.
Housing costs edged up 0.2% compared to September, while food expenses grew 0.1% across the two-month span. Energy prices jumped 1.1% in November.
Thursday's release represents the inaugural economic report covering the federal shutdown period. The disruption forced cancellation of October's CPI data, which had been scheduled for a December 10 release before the government closure derailed normal reporting procedures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment