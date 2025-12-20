403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sultan bin Tahnoon: UAE a Pioneer in Advancing Humanitarian and Charitable Work
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that the International Human Solidarity Day represents an annual moment to reflect on the values upon which the United Arab Emirates was built and to renew the commitment to continue its global mission of supporting humanity everywhere, without discrimination or distinction.
His Excellency stated: “The UAE has made human solidarity a steadfast compass in its policies and progress, inspired by the approach of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established a solid foundation that serving humanity is both an ethical duty and a civilizational responsibility.”
“We take pride today in the pioneering role the UAE plays in humanitarian and relief efforts at the Arab, regional, and global levels. Its helping hands have reached every corner in need, making the country one of the largest donors of foreign aid and a leading global example that places humanity first.” He added
His Excellency highlighted that human solidarity has never been a temporary initiative in the UAE, but rather a deeply rooted culture in its society and a principle embodied in its policies, institutions, and initiatives. He emphasized that the country’s active presence in humanitarian work is the result of the wise vision of its leadership, which believes that building a more stable world begins with giving and solidarity.
His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan confirmed that “the UAE continues steadfastly to strengthen the humanitarian system, expand its international partnerships, and support initiatives that preserve human dignity and alleviate suffering,” adding: “With God’s help, we will continue to uphold the values of mercy and solidarity, working diligently to ensure that the name of the UAE remains synonymous with giving worldwide.”
His Excellency stated: “The UAE has made human solidarity a steadfast compass in its policies and progress, inspired by the approach of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who established a solid foundation that serving humanity is both an ethical duty and a civilizational responsibility.”
“We take pride today in the pioneering role the UAE plays in humanitarian and relief efforts at the Arab, regional, and global levels. Its helping hands have reached every corner in need, making the country one of the largest donors of foreign aid and a leading global example that places humanity first.” He added
His Excellency highlighted that human solidarity has never been a temporary initiative in the UAE, but rather a deeply rooted culture in its society and a principle embodied in its policies, institutions, and initiatives. He emphasized that the country’s active presence in humanitarian work is the result of the wise vision of its leadership, which believes that building a more stable world begins with giving and solidarity.
His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan confirmed that “the UAE continues steadfastly to strengthen the humanitarian system, expand its international partnerships, and support initiatives that preserve human dignity and alleviate suffering,” adding: “With God’s help, we will continue to uphold the values of mercy and solidarity, working diligently to ensure that the name of the UAE remains synonymous with giving worldwide.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment