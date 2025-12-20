403
The Official Membership and Digital Hub for the UAE’s Short-Stay Sector in Now Live
(MENAFN- niknak pr) Short Stay Circle, a growing community for short-term rental operators, hospitality founders, and service providers, has announced the official launch of the UAE’s first curated membership programme and accompanying digital hub today, December 15th, designed exclusively for the short-stay and guest experience sector.
The membership and hub aim to bring structure, visibility, and trusted collaboration to a space that has until now largely operated in silos. With trust at its core, the initiative reflects Short Stay Circle’s founding mission: to connect credible people, services, and ideas that elevate guest experiences across the UAE and beyond.
Membership is now open across three tiers, beginning with the Individual Member category, a free entry point tailored to STR professionals, Airbnb hosts, and property managers looking for practical support, partnership access, and curated community insight. Members gain access to workshops, networking events, brand perks, and are listed in a growing directory of vetted industry contacts. The first 50 members to register will be entered into a draw to win a luxury one-night stay for two at a five-star Dubai hotel, with the winner announced at the first Evening Connect of 2026.
Alongside the individual tier, Founding Trusted Partner membership is now available to vetted businesses supporting the short-stay space, from service providers and suppliers to tech platforms, legal and licensing firms, property maintenance specialists, interior designers, fintech innovators, guest experience consultants, and more. Each trusted partner goes through a formal onboarding process to ensure alignment with Short Stay Circle’s values and to maintain quality across the network. A full list of recognised categories is now live on the digital platform.
The newly launched Short Stay Circle Hub acts as a central portal for all members, offering a seamless extension of the in-person community. It hosts live member directories, brand perks, event access, and a resource library with tools, insights, and recorded content. Designed to facilitate visibility, commercial connection, and peer-to-peer collaboration, the Hub will continue to evolve into 2026 with even more features planned.
Since its official launch in June 2025, Short Stay Circle has already brought together over 200 industry professionals, facilitated more than 20 brand collaborations, and helped businesses report an average return on investment of 416% following participation in Short Stay Circle events and activations. Already trusted by leading regional brands including Careem, Booking.com, Hero Experiences, and GuestReady, Short Stay Circle is fast becoming the go-to community for commercially driven, quality-first operators shaping the future of hospitality in the UAE.
