Syria pledges determination to confront ISIS
(MENAFN) Syria has reiterated its determination to confront the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist organization and to ensure that its territory is not used as a refuge for extremist elements, according to an official position issued early Saturday following US strikes on militant targets inside the country.
As stated by reports, the Foreign Ministry said in an online statement that Syrian forces will persist in stepping up military operations against ISIS in all locations where the group continues to pose a security threat.
The statement urged the United States and other members of the international coalition to back Syria’s counterterrorism campaign, noting that coordinated efforts would contribute to civilian protection and help reestablish safety and stability across Syria and the broader region.
No specific information was provided regarding the site of the US strike, casualty figures, or further operational details.
These remarks were made several hours after American forces began a military operation in Syria in response to a deadly December 13 attack on US personnel near the central city of Palmyra.
