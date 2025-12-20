Dubai: Man Jailed, Fined Dh130,000 For Stealing 18 AC Units From A Villa

A Dubai court has sentenced a man to one year in prison, fined him Dh130,000, and ordered his deportation upon completing his sentence after being convicted of stealing air-conditioning units from a villa in the emirate.

Court records show that the defendant was found guilty of stealing 18 air-conditioning units from a villa located in Al Muhaisnah area. The case was registered after the villa's owner, a Gulf national, filed a complaint with police reporting the disappearance of the units from his property.

According to the case file, the complainant said he visited the villa after authorities issued a decision to close the property for violating rental regulations and using it as shared accommodation. Upon arrival, he noticed clear signs of forced entry, including damage to the main entrance and evidence of disorder inside the villa.

The owner inspected the premises and discovered that all air-conditioning units installed on the villa's rooftop had been removed. He then reported the incident to the police, prompting an investigation.

Police officers collected evidence from the crime scene, including forensic samples. Investigators later identified the suspect, who was already serving a sentence in a similar theft case, as the main suspect in the villa burglary.

A forensic laboratory report confirmed the presence of the defendant's fingerprints on the external casing of one of the stolen air-conditioning units, linking him directly to the crime scene and strengthening the prosecution's case.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted to stealing the air-conditioning units and confessed to committing similar thefts in other incidents. His confession was supported by forensic findings and witness statements included in the case file.

Based on the evidence presented, the court found the defendant guilty of theft and issued a verdict sentencing him to one year in prison. The court also imposed a Dh130,000 fine, equivalent to the value of the stolen items, and ordered his deportation upon completion of his jail term.

The ruling highlights the UAE judiciary's firm stance against property crimes and repeat offenders, and reflects ongoing efforts to protect private property and enforce strict penalties against theft-related offences across the country.