France Rebukes U.S Sanctions Targeting Two ICC Judges
(MENAFN) France issued a sharp rebuke Friday against American sanctions targeting two additional International Criminal Court (ICC) judges, demanding Washington rescind all punitive measures against the tribunal.
The French Foreign Ministry released a statement acknowledging the latest US sanctions against two more ICC judges, which compound penalties already levied on nine other court officials.
France "condemns all forms of threats and coercive measures" against the ICC, its personnel and civil society groups supporting the institution, characterizing the sanctions as an assault on the court and all 125 nations that are parties to the Rome Statute.
"These measures are contrary to the principle of judicial independence," the ministry declared, emphasizing the ICC must operate its mandate without political interference.
Paris voiced solidarity with the judges impacted by Washington's decision and reinforced its "unwavering support" for the ICC and its workforce.
France pledged to continue coordinating with European allies and fellow Rome Statute signatories to safeguard the court's capacity to execute its responsibilities independently and impartially.
Thursday saw US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announce sanctions against the two ICC judges for being "directly engaged" in what he characterized as "the illegitimate targeting of Israel."
Washington previously sanctioned ICC personnel for authorizing arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—warrants alleging both officials committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
