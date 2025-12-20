ADNOC Secures Korea-Backed $2Bn Green Loan

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has finalised a $2 billion green financing facility backed by the Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, strengthening its funding base for lower-carbon projects as it seeks to align hydrocarbon operations with long-term energy transition goals.

The facility, structured under ADNOC's Sustainable Finance Framework, is earmarked for eligible investments across the company's upstream, downstream and chemicals businesses, including emissions-reduction technologies, energy efficiency upgrades and other projects designed to curb the carbon intensity of production. The transaction marks ADNOC's first green financing arrangement supported by a Korean export credit agency, underscoring growing financial ties between Abu Dhabi and Seoul in energy and industrial development.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said the loan will support projects that meet internationally recognised green and sustainability criteria embedded in its framework, which links financing to environmental performance targets. The structure enables ADNOC to access capital at competitive terms while signalling compliance with environmental, social and governance standards increasingly demanded by global lenders and investors.

The backing from Korea Trade Insurance Corporation, known as K-SURE, reflects the role of export credit agencies in de-risking large-scale energy and industrial projects. Such institutions have been expanding support for transition-aligned investments, even as they continue to underwrite traditional energy supply chains critical to industrial economies.

ADNOC's latest facility follows a $3 billion financing completed in 2024 with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, highlighting a pattern of tapping Asian policy lenders to support capital-intensive transformation programmes. Together, the deals illustrate how national oil companies are blending conventional balance-sheet strength with sustainability-linked funding to manage rising capital requirements.

The company has set out plans to lower the carbon intensity of its operations through measures such as electrification of facilities using cleaner power, deployment of carbon capture and storage, methane abatement and digital optimisation of assets. Financing tied to sustainability frameworks typically requires detailed reporting on use of proceeds and ongoing verification that funded projects deliver measurable environmental benefits.

Industry analysts note that green and sustainability-linked loans have become a preferred instrument for large energy producers seeking flexibility compared with bond markets. Loan structures can be tailored to specific projects and timelines, while export credit backing can reduce borrowing costs and extend tenors. For lenders, policy-bank involvement offers comfort on sovereign risk and long-term project viability.

The deal also reflects South Korea's strategic interest in securing partnerships across the Middle East's energy value chain. Korean engineering, procurement and construction firms have a substantial presence in Gulf infrastructure and energy projects, and export credit support often facilitates their participation. By backing ADNOC's financing, K-SURE reinforces commercial links that extend beyond hydrocarbons into cleaner technologies and industrial diversification.

Within Abu Dhabi, the transaction aligns with broader efforts to position the emirate as a hub for sustainable finance. ADNOC's Sustainable Finance Framework sets eligibility criteria across green, social and sustainability-linked categories, enabling the company to diversify funding sources while maintaining alignment with government climate objectives. The framework is designed to be scalable, allowing additional facilities as project pipelines expand.

Market conditions have pushed energy companies to demonstrate credible transition pathways while maintaining supply reliability. ADNOC, one of the world's largest oil producers, has argued that lower-carbon barrels and investment in emissions reduction are essential to meeting demand during the transition. Access to green financing provides a mechanism to fund such initiatives without diluting capital allocated to core operations.

