Türkiye Secures World Bank Funding for Youth Skill Development

2025-12-20 04:05:12
(MENAFN) The World Bank has sanctioned financial support of €350 million (around $409.9 million) to enhance vocational preparation for young individuals entering the employment sector, according to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

The "Türkiye Education for Labor Market Readiness Project," endorsed by the World Bank’s executive board, will be implemented by the Turkish Ministry of National Education.

This initiative is designed to foster the advancement of youth competencies by upgrading educational settings, reinforcing teachers’ professional expertise, and expanding cooperation with private enterprises.

With this latest approval, the volume of external funding under advantageous terms that Türkiye has obtained from the World Bank has climbed to $4.6 billion in 2025.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek informed a news agency that efforts are progressing within the scope of the nation’s Medium-Term Program, which emphasizes sustainable expansion and societal well-being.

“Productivity will be increased by strengthening Türkiye’s capacity in education, as well as in equipping young people with the skills required,” he stated.

“This successful cooperation between Türkiye and the World Bank will continue to strengthen in the coming period,” he concluded.

