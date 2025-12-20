403
German Consumer Confidence Hits New Low
(MENAFN) Germany’s consumer sentiment dropped sharply at the start of next year, while expectations for a recovery driven by household spending weakened, according to a newly released study.
German market research firm GfK, in cooperation with the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM), published its Consumer Climate Outlook for 2026 on Friday.
The analysis revealed that the Consumer Climate Index fell from minus 23.4 points in December to minus 26.9 points in January, marking its lowest level since April 2024. The anticipated figure had been minus 23.2 points.
Declining wage expectations and a notable increase in the inclination to save were the main factors behind the drop in confidence.
The willingness to save rose by five points to 18.7 points, the highest level since the global financial crisis of 2008. Meanwhile, wage expectations fell 6.8 points compared to the previous month, reaching minus 6.9 points.
Experts at GfK explained that consumers’ perception of reduced purchasing power and rising unemployment significantly influenced the downturn.
“The return of uncertainty due to rising inflation fears and controversial discussions about the future of pensions have certainly contributed to this 17-year high in the savings indicator,” said Rolf Burkl, head of consumer climate at NIM, according to the report.
