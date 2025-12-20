403
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Closes Week with Slight Gain
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock gauge finished Friday at 11,341.90 points, marking a modest rise of 0.06% compared to its prior close.
Opening the session at 11,346.15 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index advanced by 6.85 points from Thursday’s level.
Throughout the day, the index touched a low of 11,291.08 and peaked at 11,354.26.
The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 10.64 trillion Turkish liras ($249.5 billion), while daily turnover reached 115.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.7 billion).
Out of the listed companies, 55 shares declined and 44 registered gains compared to the previous close.
Meanwhile, gold was priced at $4,344.40 per ounce, and Brent crude oil traded at $59.70 per barrel as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate at 42.8090, the euro/Turkish lira at 50.2140, and the British pound at 57.2575 Turkish liras.
