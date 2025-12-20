Repatriation Continues: Over 5,000 Afghans Return On Friday

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 5,000 Afghan refugees have been deported from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said Saturday.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on his X handle, showing that 1,063 families, comprising 5,028 individuals, returned to the country on Friday.

He said the returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

He noted that 1,295 returning families (6,931 individuals) were transported to their respective areas, while 1,140 families received humanitarian assistance.

He added that a total of 937 SIM cards were distributed among the returning refugees by telecommunication firms.

Last Thursday, nearly 6,000 Afghan migrants were also forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

