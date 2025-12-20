Panjsher Families Reconcile, End 2-Year Enmity

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): A two-year feud between two families in Dara district of central Panjsher province has been resolved through mediation by religious scholars, tribal elders and local officials, an official said on Saturday.

Governor's spokesman Saifuddin Latoon told Pajhwok Afghan News the enmity stemmed from a legal dispute over agricultural land.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Raha Abrar, head of the provincial dispute resolution committee, said the incident occurred about two years ago in Mesgaran village of Dara district, where a man named Sher Ahmad was killed by a person identified as Ahmad Laiq.

He added the case had been under review by the Dara district primary court and, after the completion of legal procedures and mediation efforts, was peacefully resolved on Saturday.

According to him, following the consent and authorisation of both parties, the case was settled through impartial efforts and with the cooperation of local scholars and elders.

The case was then referred back to the Dara district primary court to complete judicial procedures, where the decision of the dispute resolution committee was also approved by the court.

Local officials in the province say that since the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), around 50 murder cases - which had led to families fleeing and prolonged feuds - have been resolved in the province.

kk/sa