Pakistan’s Ex-PM Khan, wife get sentenced for seventeen years
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, receive 17-year prison sentences each in the Toshakhana-II case, related to the illegal sale and purchase of state gifts, as announced Saturday inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.
Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand handed down the verdict, also imposing fines of Rs 10 million (around $35,600) on both. Khan and Bibi, indicted last year, have denied wrongdoing, calling the case fabricated and politically motivated.
This is Khan’s third conviction in Toshakhana-related cases. Previously, he received three years in prison in August 2023, and both he and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in January 2024 in the Toshakhana-I case.
Khan has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces numerous other cases ranging from corruption to terrorism, many of which he describes as “sham,” though he has secured bail in several.
