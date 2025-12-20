MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blazpay AI crypto presale has just cleared a major credibility milestone: a full smart contract audit that validates the protocol's security and token mechanics. Phase 5 is now at 192.15 million BLAZ sold, or 90% completion, with more than $2.04 million raised. The current presale entry price stands at $0.0135 and is set to increase to $0.0135 when the phase closes. With only days remaining on the countdown clock, the audit confirmation has accelerated demand and pushed Blazpay further into conversations about which projects represent the best coin to buy now and which presales qualify as the Best Crypto presale opportunities.



Figure 1: Blazpay - AI crypto presale

In an era where exploitation headlines and rug pulls dominate newsfeeds, a verified audit changes investor psychology. It reduces a key layer of uncertainty and turns attention toward the project's real-world roadmap, utility rollout, and community growth. For anyone evaluating where to allocate early-stage capital among crypto presales, Blazpay's audit provides a tangible safety signal that many other presale offerings lack.

What the Audit Covers and Why It Matters

The completed audit examined Blazpay's smart contracts, token distribution logic, vesting schedules, and key operational modules, including the AI orchestration layers that govern automated operations. Auditors found no critical vulnerabilities and confirmed that fund flows, minting logic, and administrative privileges adhere to the stated design. This level of transparency gives token holders confidence that the tokenomics and ecosystem mechanics behave as advertised.

Audit verification is not a guarantee of market success, but it is a decisive filter for investors who prioritize security when selecting an AI crypto presale to join. Projects that pass rigorous audits are more likely to attract institutional attention, exchange listings, and long-term developer engagement-factors that substantially raise the odds of a successful listing event and sustained adoption.



Figure 2: Blazpay - AI crypto presale



Audit-Backed Utility: Why Blazpay Is More Than a Token

Blazpay's audited foundation supports a multi-utility ecosystem built for real use. The platform integrates Conversational AI for simple, natural-language interactions that let users execute payments, trades, and DeFi actions without complex UI navigation. An AI-powered perpetual trading engine runs 24/7 to provide optimized trade execution and market signals. The multichain settlement network moves liquidity across major chains without relying on risky third-party bridges. Developers can plug into the Blazpay AI SDK to build bots, dApps, and automation tools that leverage the platform's infrastructure. Finally, the gamified rewards system encourages active participation and referral-driven expansion.

Because these utilities rest on audited contracts, developers and early users can build and interact with greater confidence. For investors weighing the best crypto presale platform or seeking the best coin to buy now in AI-driven markets, a functional, audited utility stack is a critical advantage.

Earn While You Invite, Blazpay's Referral Engine Turns Every Share Into Profit

Blazpay's AI-powered referral system is quickly becoming one of the most exciting features of the entire AI crypto presale. Unlike basic referral programs, Blazpay rewards users instantly for every new participant they bring into the ecosystem, creating a powerful cycle of growth, community expansion, and passive earning. Each referral generates real BLAZ token rewards, boosting your portfolio even without additional investment. As Phase 5 heats up and the price gets ready to move from $0.0135, early referrers are earning more than ever before-making this one of the easiest ways to multiply gains while promoting a project backed by an audit and real AI utility.

The High-Leverage $2,500 Blazpay Strategy for 2025

A $2,500 investment during Phase 5 at the current price of $0.0135 secures approximately 170,209 BLAZ tokens. This gives a strong mid-tier entry before the next automatic price increase.

When Blazpay lists in early 2025, analysts expect a conservative opening between $0.04 and $0.06, which would value your position between ~$6,808 and ~$10,213-roughly a 2.7x to 4x return in the first months.

Price Context and Short-Term Outlook

At $0.0135 per BLAZ, Phase 5 remains one of the last low-cost windows before the automatic phase jump to $0.0135. With Phase 5 already 90% complete and $2.04M raised, the supply-pressure dynamic suggests the phase could close sooner than scheduled if momentum continues. The audit increases the likelihood of smoother listings and stronger post-listing liquidity, and that improved risk profile often translates to tighter entry windows and faster price discovery.

Investors who require audit-backed safety when deciding where to buy presale crypto will find Blazpay's current structure compelling, especially compared with unaudited presale alternatives that still dominate headlines.



Figure 3: Blazpay - best coin to buy now

How to Buy BLAZ Tokens - Step by Step

VisitConnect your Web3 wallet such as MetaMask or WalletConnect.Choose your funding token (USDT, ETH, or BNB) and enter the amount you want to invest.Confirm the transaction in your wallet and wait for blockchain confirmation.Review your dashboard for token allocation and claim instructions post-presale.

This process answers immediate questions about where to buy presale crypto while ensuring you interact only with the official audited presale flow.

Final Take - Audit Gives Blazpay a Clear Edge

Blazpay's audit transforms it from“promising” to“verified promising.” The combination of verified contract security, a multi-layer AI utility stack, and the active Phase 5 presale environment positions Blazpay as a standout AI crypto presale. For investors focused on capital preservation alongside upside, an audited project with working utilities is the kind of opportunity that qualifies as the best crypto presale platform and a strong candidate for the best coin to buy now within the presale universe.

Phase 5's countdown is active, the price is scheduled to rise and the audit removes a major informational barrier for new entrants. If you're evaluating audited presales and want an AI-focused project with real utility and reduced contract risk, Blazpay deserves immediate consideration.



Figure 4: Blazpay - best coin to buy now

