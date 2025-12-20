ROM: Golden Age On CROSS Officially Onboarded To The CROSS Blockchain Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROM: Golden Age on CROSS, a global MMORPG, has officially been onboarded to CROSS, an open Web3 gaming platform and games-first blockchain. The launch marks a significant expansion step for the rapidly growing CROSS ecosystem and a major milestone in the convergence of blockchain technology and mainstream online gaming.







This onboarding initiative, led by Henry Chang, CEO of NEXUS, and Hyunkeun Shin, CEO of Redlab Games, reflects the two companies' shared vision to integrate blockchain infrastructure into high-quality MMORPG experiences while maintaining the core gameplay values that traditional players expect.

Bringing Blockchain to a Proven MMORPG Franchise

ROM: Golden Age on CROSS is a blockchain-enhanced evolution of ROM: Remember of Majesty, Redlab Games' flagship MMORPG title. While preserving the franchise's core identity components of deep character progression, large-scale PvP content and a robust MMORPG framework, the new iteration introduces new blockchain-based systems designed to enhance player ownership, transparency and long-term ecosystem sustainability.

Rather than restructuring gameplay around token rewards alone, ROM: Golden Age on CROSS integrates blockchain technology through the NEXUS-built CROSS Protocol infrastructure, allowing in-game economies and digital assets to operate within a broader on-chain ecosystem. This approach is intended to support long-term stability while avoiding disruption to the core MMORPG experience.

“This is the direction we believe blockchain gaming must take,” says Henry Chang, CEO of NEXUS.“Integrate Web3 quietly, responsibly and at the infrastructure level into an expertly crafted game. We're not here to tamper with the ways players enjoy games, but to empower gamers without compromising the experience that millions already love.”

From an ecosystem perspective, ROM: Golden Age on CROSS is designed around a value-preserving tokenomics model built on the strictly limited supply of the ROMx token. Rather than prioritizing short-term speculation or reward-driven structures, the game focuses on long-term stability and responsible economic design, ensuring that blockchain technology supports a sustainable gameplay environment.

A Truly Global One-Build Service Experience

One of the defining features of ROM: Golden Age on CROSS is its Global One-build service, where players from around the world compete in a large-scale, nation-versus-nation structure. This global environment enables real-time interaction between regions, fostering competitive dynamics on an international scale.

“The Global One-build service is designed to let players experience the true scale of competition beyond borders, where strategy, cooperation, and rivalry unfold in real time on a worldwide stage,” says Hyunkeun Shin, CEO of Redlab Games.

The game offers a high degree of PK freedom, delivering a level of intensity characteristic of hardcore MMORPGs. Players can participate in large-scale strategic gameplay, including territory wars and castle sieges, which require coordination, tactical planning, and strong guild-level cooperation.

To support seamless interaction among global users, the game includes a real-time chat translation system, allowing players speaking different languages to communicate effectively during gameplay. This feature is designed to lower barriers to international collaboration and competition.

Player-Driven Economy and Marketplace Systems

ROM: Golden Age on CROSS features a highly sophisticated free-market economy, supported by both direct player-to-player transactions and a robust global marketplace. Players can trade items freely, allowing market supply and demand to be shaped organically and driven by in-game activity.

A dedicated Sealing System further expands economic depth. Costumes and Guardians acquired through gacha mechanics or synthesis can be sealed, converted into tradable assets and exchanged within the marketplace. This system enhances item circulation while providing players with greater flexibility in managing their in-game assets.

The title also supports cross-platform play across both PC and mobile devices, enabling players to enjoy the same gameplay experience regardless of platform and supporting continuous engagement within different play environments.

Launch Growth Support Event on CROSS Server

To celebrate the launch of ROM: Golden Age on CROSS, an exclusive Growth Support Event will be held on the game's CROSS server, designed to help players progress quickly during the early stages of the game.

Event Period: December 23, 00:00 – January 21, 23:59 (UTC)

1) Powerful Growth Buffs:



+300% Experience Gain

+300% Gold Acquisition +200% Item Drop Rate



2) Starter Settlement Support Mail Rewards:

Throughout the event period, key rewards will be distributed via in-game mail every four hours, including the following items:



Regional Monster Book Plate

Shard Enchanted with Soul Selection Chest

Master's Equipment Crafting Support Chest

Guardian Restorative

Crystal Core Soldier's Token



This event is intended to lower the entry barrier for new players, accelerate character growth, and encourage active participation in large-scale PvP and PvE content from the early stages of gameplay.

Long-Term Vision for the CROSS Ecosystem

NEXUS and Redlab Games have emphasized their commitment to long-term service stability and scalable growth for ROM: Golden Age on CROSS. The companies plan to achieve this through regular content updates, continuous balance adjustments and robust live service operations.

Both companies view the title as a strategic foundation for the broader expansion of the CROSS gamechain and a key entry point into the global Web3 gaming market. By combining a proven MMORPG IP with blockchain infrastructure, they aim to deliver an experience that appeals to both traditional gamers and Web3-native users.

About NEXUS

NEXUS ia a South Korea-based game company with a proven track record in multi-platform development. NEXUS delivers on-chain products and the core infrastructure tech that let studios ship Web3 features without the friction: wallet-optional onboarding, gas-free microtransactions for players, and the power to travel across titles and ecosystems. Beyond core dApp and protocol work, NEXUS publishes and supports multiple gaming titles in the CROSS ecosystem, partnering with developers to launch fair, sustainable game ecosystem at global scale. The mission is simple: unlock the next generation of player ownership and studio growth by keeping Web3 invisible until it matters-and indispensable once it does.

About Redlab Games

Redlab Games is a premier game developer specializing in hardcore MMORPGs, committed to delivering authentic and intense gaming experiences. A team of veterans with deep expertise in the genre, the company is best known for its flagship global title, ROM: Remember of Majesty. Redlab Games focuses on creating expansive global one-build services where players from around the world can compete and cooperate in real-time. With the launch of ROM: Golden Age on CROSS, Redlab Games continues to innovate by combining deep strategic gameplay with sustainable blockchain ecosystems.

