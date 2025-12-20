Radhika Apte Opens Up On Weight Anxiety, Ageing, And Body Image In Bollywood

Radhika Apte has once again spoken candidly about the harsh beauty standards that continue to shape the film industry, revealing how deeply they affected her sense of self. The actor, who was recently seen in Saali Mohabbat, reflected on playing characters who are often dismissed or underestimated because of how they look, and how those experiences mirror real-life prejudices.

Radhika Apte On Weight Gain

In a heartfelt conversation with India Today, Apte admitted that concerns about weight and physical appearance now occupy her mind more than they once did. She acknowledged that fluctuations in weight, swelling, and bodily changes sometimes disturb her, even though these worries go against everything she believes in. According to her, this constant self-scrutiny felt alien because she has always believed in natural beauty and never struggled with such anxieties earlier in her life.

This contradiction eventually led her to seek therapy, where she uncovered the roots of her discomfort. Apte traced it back to a painful professional incident early in her career, when she lost out on a major project that had initially been written specifically for her. She explained that before the film, she had gone on a trip and made it clear that she would not follow a strict diet. She was confident that even if she gained a few kilos, she could easily shed them later, especially since she was young, physically active, and trained as a dancer.

However, upon returning, the reaction from the makers shocked her. She recalled how they panicked over her appearance, conducted a photoshoot, scrutinised her photographs, and bluntly labelled her as“too fat.” Soon after, she was dropped from the project without hesitation. The film later turned into a massive success and significantly boosted the careers of the actors who replaced her. Apte reflected that losing such a transformative opportunity over just a few kilos took her years to emotionally process.

With time, however, she came to view the experience differently. She described it as an unexpected turning point that ultimately strengthened her resolve and shaped her identity. The setback, she said, gave her the confidence to firmly reject externally imposed ideas of beauty and to stand her ground against unrealistic expectations.

That belief now informs the choices she makes as an actor. Apte revealed that she worked on two films just three months after giving birth, without attempting to hide her postpartum body. She shared that this was the heaviest she had ever been, yet she made a conscious decision to appear on camera unapologetically. For her, doing so was a direct challenge to what she described as cruel, unattainable beauty standards that harm mental health across genders and age groups.

She also addressed the unequal way ageing is perceived in the industry. Apte pointed out that men are often celebrated as they grow older, while women are simply labelled as ageing, without the same admiration or respect. This disparity, she noted, reflects a deeper societal discomfort with women growing older.

For Apte, the conversation extends far beyond films. She expressed concern over society's fear of ageing, calling it ironic since it is the one process no one can escape. In her view, modern definitions of beauty have become dangerously superficial, prioritising surface-level perfection over authenticity, and she believes this mindset places everyone in an unhealthy and unsustainable position