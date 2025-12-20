United States Expresses Keenness To Partner With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The inaugural comprehensive online meeting of the Strategic Working Group, responsible for formulating the Strategic Partnership Charter between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States, occurred on December 19, 2025, Trend reports

Information about the meeting was shared on the social media account of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Yesterday, senior representatives of the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan held the first meeting of the bilateral working group to begin implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at President Trump's historic Peace Summit on August 8.

During the meeting, we discussed joint actions under the MoU aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and trade, promoting economic investment, including artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure, and enhancing cooperation in the field of security.

The United States looks forward to working closely with our valued strategic partner, Azerbaijan, to advance President Trump's vision of peace and prosperity and to unlock the South Caucasus' significant economic potential,” the post from the embassy reads.