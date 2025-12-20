United States Expresses Keenness To Partner With Azerbaijan
Information about the meeting was shared on the social media account of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan.
“Yesterday, senior representatives of the governments of the United States and Azerbaijan held the first meeting of the bilateral working group to begin implementing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at President Trump's historic Peace Summit on August 8.
During the meeting, we discussed joint actions under the MoU aimed at strengthening regional connectivity and trade, promoting economic investment, including artificial intelligence (AI) and digital infrastructure, and enhancing cooperation in the field of security.
The United States looks forward to working closely with our valued strategic partner, Azerbaijan, to advance President Trump's vision of peace and prosperity and to unlock the South Caucasus' significant economic potential,” the post from the embassy reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment