Kazakhstan Backs Tokyo Initiative For AI Partnership With Central Asia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for the Tokyo Initiative, aimed at developing cooperation in artificial intelligence between Japan and Central Asian countries, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Speaking at the Central Asia+Japan Summit, he highlighted the strategic importance of digital transformation and AI development, noting that Japanese innovations are recognized for their quality, reliability, and technological sophistication. Tokayev outlined Kazakhstan's efforts to become a digital state, including the establishment of the Alem International Artificial Intelligence Center and the launch of two supercomputers based on American technology this year.

He emphasized that next year, the Digital Kazakhstan strategy will begin, focusing on digitalizing industry, the public sector, social services, and education, creating favorable conditions for AI and digital technology development.

Tokayev proposed that the Tokyo Initiative's new AI partnership platform be hosted at Astana Hub, Central Asia's largest IT startup technopark, and the Alem International Center, which provide the necessary infrastructure and an international ecosystem to advance regional AI collaboration.

To note, in October, Kazakhstan established its first research university in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and opened the International AI Center Alem within the framework of the Digital Bridge 2025 international forum in Astana.