KLH Aziznagar Campus Concluded Thinkai 2025, To Lead The Future Of AI-Enabled Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, December 20, 2025: KLH Aziznagar Campus successfully concluded ThinkAI 2025, its third international conference on â€œRecent Trends in AI-Enabled Technologies,â€ held from December 19 to 20, 2025. The two-day conference emerged as a significant forum for advancing research dialogue, fostering global collaboration, and examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping technology, industry, and society.
Bringing together leading academicians, industry experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, and students from India and abroad, ThinkAI 2025 facilitated rigorous discussions on both foundational research and applied AI innovations. The conference reinforced the growing role of academic institutions in steering responsible and industry-aligned AI development.
The event featured keynote addresses by eminent experts such as Prof. B. Yegnanarayana, INSA Honorary Scientist, IIIT Hyderabad; Dr. Amit Varma, Coin Earth Technologies, Hyderabad; Dr. Subrajit Satapathy, Deloitte, Bengaluru; Dr. S. K. Altaf, Assistant Professor, TU Berlin; and Dr. Krishnaiah Mokurala, Postdoctoral Researcher, Tampere University, Finland. Their sessions offered critical insights into emerging AI architectures, real-world deployments, and future research challenges.
Vice President, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, said â€œartificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept; it is shaping the present and defining the future. Through platforms like ThinkAI, KLH is committed to nurturing research-driven innovation, fostering global collaboration, and preparing students and researchers to develop AI solutions that are impactful, ethical, and industry-relevant.â€
The discussions covered a wide spectrum of contemporary themes, ranging from machine and deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and speech and signal processing to soft computing, AI-driven analytics, intelligent systems, AI applications in healthcare and smart cities, ethical and responsible AI, and next-generation AI-enabled technologies.
Scholarly engagement formed a central pillar of the event, with researchers presenting their work across multiple AI-focused tracks. Of the 108 papers submitted for review, 28 were selected for publication in the Springer Communications in Computer and Information Science (CCIS) Book Series, highlighting the conferenceâ€TMs academic rigour and international relevance.
The event was organised under the supervision of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal, KLH Aziznagar Campus, and Dr. Sandeep Reddy Chitreddy, Conference Convener, with support from faculty members and staff, ensuring seamless execution and high academic standards.
Through ThinkAI 2025, KLH Aziznagar Campus further consolidated its role as a centre for advanced AI research and knowledge exchange, contributing to wider global discussions on the future direction of artificial intelligence.
