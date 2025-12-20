403
Türkiye Secures USD409.9M World Bank Funding to Bolster Youth Skills
(MENAFN) The World Bank has greenlit €350 million (approximately $409.9 million) in financing to bolster vocational training for young people seeking workforce entry, Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.
The "Türkiye Education for Labor Market Readiness Project," sanctioned by the World Bank's executive board, will be implemented by the Turkish National Education Ministry.
The initiative seeks to advance youth competency development through enhanced learning facilities, strengthened instructor professional capabilities, and expanded partnerships with private enterprise.
The total concessional external financing Türkiye has secured from the World Bank has now climbed to $4.6 billion in 2025.
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told media that the work is underway within the framework of the country's Medium-Term Program to prioritize sustainable growth and social welfare.
"Productivity will be increased by strengthening Türkiye's capacity in education, as well as in equipping young people with the skills required," he said.
"This successful cooperation between Türkiye and the World Bank will continue to strengthen in the coming period," he added.
