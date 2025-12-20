403
Trump Signals Military Option Amid Pressure on Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that he has not dismissed the potential use of armed force against Venezuela, keeping open the prospect of further escalation between the two countries.
During a telephone interview with a news agency on Thursday, Trump cautioned that rising American actions could result in conflict, responding: "I don't rule it out, no," when questioned about whether expanded US operations might trigger war. He also suggested the likelihood of more confiscations of sanctioned oil vessels and remained vague about his end objectives for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, remarking only: "He knows exactly what I want."
These remarks arrive amid a significant intensification of US measures against Maduro’s administration. Recent steps include the confiscation of a major oil tanker earlier this month and Trump’s directive this week imposing a "total and complete blockade" on all sanctioned oil tankers traveling into or out of Venezuela.
So far, American forces have captured one oil tanker connected to Venezuela, the Skipper, which was transporting roughly 1.8–2 million barrels of heavy crude oil. The mission, carried out on Dec. 10 in the Caribbean Sea, involved armed troops descending from helicopters onto the ship. The tanker, previously penalized for associations with illegal oil operations linked to Iran and Venezuela, was diverted to a US harbor.
Trump revealed the blockade through Truth Social, asserting that Venezuela was "completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in the history of South America."
