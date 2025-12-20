403
Netherlands, Spain slams US sanctions on ICC judges
(MENAFN) The Netherlands and Spain on Thursday criticized the latest US sanctions targeting two judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC), emphasizing the need to uphold the independence of international justice.
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel stated on X that the Netherlands “disapproves of the latest US sanctions against two judges of the International Criminal Court.” He stressed that international courts must operate freely and affirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting the ICC and its staff.
Spain similarly condemned the sanctions, describing them as “a further attack on the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the International Criminal Court, seriously undermining its work.” The Spanish Foreign Ministry highlighted the Court’s “indispensable role in ensuring accountability for the most serious crimes against humanity and in contributing to reparations for victims,” reaffirming full solidarity with affected judges, prosecutors, and ICC personnel. Spain also pledged to continue complying with the Rome Statute and international law, ensuring the Court can fully exercise its jurisdiction.
The sanctions, announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, target ICC judges Gocha Lordkipanidze of Georgia and Erdenebalsuren Damdin of Mongolia, accusing them of being “directly engaged” in “the illegitimate targeting of Israel.” These measures follow previous US sanctions against ICC officials involved in authorizing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.
