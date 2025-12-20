403
China Urges Global Action to Erase Colonial Legacies
(MENAFN) China on Thursday appealed for the elimination of the “remnants of colonialism” and voiced backing for safeguarding “international fairness and justice.”
Beijing’s representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, delivered the statement while speaking at a UN General Assembly session marking the first International Day Against Colonialism in all its forms and manifestations.
“China aligns itself with the statement by Venezuela on behalf of the Group of Friends in defense of the charter of the United Nations,” said Fu, according to a transcript published on the Chinese UN mission website.
“At present, despite the end of colonial occupation and the collapse of the colonial system, the world has yet to emerge from the shadow of colonialism. Hegemonism, unilateralism, and power politics, as legacies of colonialism, remain rampant,” he said.
“The international community needs to resist the colonial mentality in ideological, political, economic, cultural, and educational domains, eradicate the remnants of colonialism, uphold international fairness and justice, and promote greater democracy and rule of law in international relations,” he added.
These comments followed China’s expression of support for Venezuela’s call to hold an emergency meeting of the Security Council, as strains intensify amid increasing pressure from the United States on Caracas.
Over the past four months, US forces have sustained an expanding military footprint in the Caribbean, conducting operations against ships accused of involvement in drug trafficking, although no public evidence has been disclosed. US President Donald Trump has stated that the US military could carry out land strikes on Venezuelan territory.
