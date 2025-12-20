403
Turkey pledges determined pursuit of foreign policy goals–FM
(MENAFN) Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday emphasized that Türkiye will continue to pursue its foreign policy objectives with resolve, drawing on its long-standing diplomatic tradition.
In a post on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, Fidan noted that the 16th Ambassadors Conference, held in Ankara from December 15–19 under the theme “Foreign Policy Promoting Peace, Stability, and Prosperity,” has concluded.
He said the conference focused on internal ministerial assessments, consultations on regional and global issues, and discussions on future diplomatic steps. Meetings covered diverse areas, including the economy, defense, security, multilateralism, digitalization, mediation, connectivity, energy, environment, migration, and visa practices.
“We had the opportunity to listen first-hand to the views and recommendations of our ambassadors, who represent our country with great dedication in the regions where they serve,” Fidan said.
He added, “In line with the outcomes of our conference, we will continue to work with determination to achieve the goals we have set, drawing strength from our deep-rooted diplomatic tradition.”
