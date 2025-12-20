403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine holds new security talks with US, European allies
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Friday the start of a new round of security consultations with the United States, involving European partners, aimed at aligning positions on key security issues.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said on Facebook that Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrii Hnatov is participating in the talks. “We thank the United States for the coordination that allows us to maintain a shared vision and coordinately move forward,” Umerov stated, emphasizing Ukraine’s commitment to a “constructive process.”
He noted that the results of the discussions will be reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing that the delegation’s work reflects the president’s priorities. “Ukraine’s security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term,” Umerov added.
The consultations follow Zelenskyy’s announcement on Thursday that new talks with US officials are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the United States, as diplomatic efforts continue to seek an end to the war with Russia.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said on Facebook that Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Andrii Hnatov is participating in the talks. “We thank the United States for the coordination that allows us to maintain a shared vision and coordinately move forward,” Umerov stated, emphasizing Ukraine’s commitment to a “constructive process.”
He noted that the results of the discussions will be reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stressing that the delegation’s work reflects the president’s priorities. “Ukraine’s security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term,” Umerov added.
The consultations follow Zelenskyy’s announcement on Thursday that new talks with US officials are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the United States, as diplomatic efforts continue to seek an end to the war with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment