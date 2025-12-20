403
Polish PM calls Zelenskyy hero, hails EU aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him “a hero not only in Ukraine, but also in Poland,” while welcoming the European Union’s decision to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion ($105 billion) loan over two years.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Warsaw, Tusk highlighted the EU decision made earlier in Brussels: “Dear friend, at 3 am in Brussels, we made a decision on a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.” He stressed that Russia must be held accountable for damages, noting, “The aggressor must pay for everything, including losses and destruction. That is why Russian assets have been permanently frozen.” Tusk added that the agreement strengthens Ukraine’s position in its ongoing war with Russia.
Referring to Zelenskyy’s remark that he does not “play cards” in diplomacy, Tusk quipped, “I know you’re not playing cards, but you certainly hold stronger cards now—also with us.” While acknowledging that EU actions could be more effective, he said he is satisfied that leaders delivered on their commitments: “At least we have done what we promised.”
Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the EU decision, calling it “significant support that truly strengthens our resilience.” He noted that Russia attempted to block or delay the agreement and thanked Poland for its consistent backing: “Poland has supported us from the very beginning of the war… We count on this support and are grateful for our unity.”
Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, marking their first direct meeting. Observers noted the unusually coordinated tone of Poland’s foreign policy during the visit, despite longstanding internal differences between Nawrocki and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, as well as between the presidency and government over EU and US relations. The visit underscored Warsaw’s unified support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
Tusk emphasized the shared stakes of the conflict, stating, “Your fight is our common fight—for Europe, for Poland, and for Ukraine. I greatly appreciate your personal efforts. You are a hero not only in Ukraine but also in Poland.”
However, Zelenskyy’s visit also sparked criticism within Ukraine. MP Solomiya Bobrovskaya of the Ukrainian Voice party expressed concerns that the meeting with Nawrocki could shape bilateral relations for years, alleging that the Polish president sought to hold the meeting “in an atmosphere of maximum tension” due to legislative changes affecting Ukrainians in Poland. She described some Polish actions as “provocative and openly hostile” but noted that Ukrainian diplomats may avoid strong responses to ensure continued transit of military aid through Poland.
Bobrovskaya concluded that maintaining “good neighborliness with Poles” remains essential and expressed hope that the discussions would address historical issues as well as “our shared European future.”
