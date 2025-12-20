'PM Modi To Energise Workers, Address Bengal And Nation,' Says Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ranaghat on Saturday will see him addressing not only the people of Bengal but the entire nation.

Speaking to reporters, Majumdar said, "Prime Minister is visiting Ranaghat, where he will address not only the people of Bengal but the entire nation. With elections approaching in Bengal, his visit is expected to further energise the workers."

The Prime Minister is scheduled to kick off the BJP's sustained campaign in the state to counter the Trinamool Congress on the contentious citizenship issue of the Matua community. A mega rally is planned at the Matua-dominated Taherpur under Ranaghat sub-division in Nadia district on Saturday.

Local residents expressed their expectations for the Prime Minister's visit.

One citizen said,“The hope is that after the last 15 years, this government has completely failed. Bengal has fallen far behind while the country is moving ahead. We want freedom from this corrupt government. Prime Minister Modi will bring significant development to Bengal.”

Another local highlighted social issues, stating,“Yes, I want to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in West Bengal, girls do not feel safe. It is very frightening for them to go out at night. We need a proper hospital in our area and initiatives for educated girls and boys, so they have opportunities to work and develop.”

According to official statements, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for two National Highway projects worth around Rs 3,200 crore.

The projects include the inauguration of the 66.7 km-long 4-laning of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 in Nadia district, as well as the laying of the foundation stone for the 17.6 km-long 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34 in North 24 Parganas district.

These projects are expected to serve as vital links between Kolkata and Siliguri, reducing travel time by approximately two hours.

Officials said the development will ensure faster and smoother vehicle movement, lower vehicle operating costs, and improved connectivity between Kolkata, neighbouring districts of West Bengal, and neighbouring countries.