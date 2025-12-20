SSB's Sense Of Duty Strong Pillar Of Our Nation's Safety, PM Modi On Force's 62Nd Raising Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on its 62nd Raising Day, saying their sense of duty remains a strong pillar of our nation's safety.

"On the Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal, I extend my greetings to all personnel associated with this force. SSB's unwavering dedication reflects the highest traditions of service. Their sense of duty remains a strong pillar of our nation's safety. From challenging terrains to demanding operational conditions, the SSB stands ever vigilant. Wishing them the very best in their endeavours ahead", PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, among other leaders, also extended heartfelt greetings to the SSB on its 62nd Raising Day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to congratulate the SSB personnel and acknowledge their invaluable service to the nation.

"Greetings to SSB personnel and their families on Raising Day. From safeguarding our frontiers to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with citizens in times of crisis, the @SSB_INDIA has always made the nation proud. Salutations to martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," he said.

UP Chief Minister Adityanath also conveyed his best wishes through a post on X, praising the force for its unwavering dedication.

Union Minister Gadkari lauded the bravery and readiness of the SSB personnel, stating: "We salute the brave soldiers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who are always ready to serve the nation. Heartiest congratulations on the Sashastra Seema Bal's Raising Day."

The SSB Raising Day commemorates the force's establishment in 1963 in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War. The initial purpose was to secure India's border areas and foster national security awareness among the border populations.

The force was originally established under the name Special Service Bureau in May 1963, reporting to the Ministry of External Affairs and then the Cabinet Secretariat. Its original, unconventional mandate was to motivate and mobilise the border population for national security during both peace and war, and to promote a sense of security and brotherhood among them.

Following the recommendations of the Kargil Review Committee, the force's mandate was changed. It was transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2001 and was declared a Border Guarding Force.

In March 2004, the force was officially renamed the Sashastra Seema Bal (Armed Border Force).

The SSB is now responsible for guarding India's open and friendly borders with Nepal (1,751 km) and Bhutan (699 km). Its current duties include preventing cross-border crimes, smuggling, and human trafficking, as well as conducting internal security duties and anti-Naxal operations in some states.