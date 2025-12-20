403
Venezuela’s UN envoy condemns Trump’s resource claims as “monstrous”
(MENAFN) Venezuela sharply criticized remarks made by US President Donald Trump at the United Nations, with its ambassador accusing Washington of advancing rhetoric that violates international law and revives colonial-era thinking.
Speaking on Thursday during the 80th session of the UN General Assembly marking the International Day Against Colonialism, Venezuela’s Ambassador Samuel Moncada urged the United States to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter. His comments came in response to Trump’s recent assertions that Venezuela’s territory and oil wealth effectively belong to the United States and should be handed over.
Moncada denounced the language coming from the White House as a severe departure from accepted global norms, describing it as an attempt to resurrect imperialist practices associated with the 19th century. “President Trump intends to turn back the clock of history and impose a colony on Venezuela,” he told the assembly. “There is no legal instrument that can stand up to this monstrous declaration.”
He went on to argue that the current US administration is injecting instability into international relations, portraying colonialism as a "crime of aggression." According to Moncada, while classic forms of colonial rule may have faded, they have been replaced by "new, pernicious methods" of domination.
The remarks were delivered amid heightened tensions and what Moncada characterized as an explicit military threat. Trump has warned that noncompliance with his demands could lead to a total air and naval blockade enforced by what he described as the world’s "most powerful navy."
Moncada also voiced solidarity with other peoples he said are living under "foreign domination," including those in Palestine and Puerto Rico, arguing that such conditions are fundamentally incompatible with the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
