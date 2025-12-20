Over 100 Delhi Flights Cancelled Today Indigo, AAI Warn Of Fog-Induced Delays: LIVE
Here are live updates related to flight delays and reschedules amid dense fog conditions:
11am: The AAI warned of flight delays dur to dense fog at several airports in North India. It posted on X,“Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.”
“Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities,” the AAI said.
It added,“To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations.”
