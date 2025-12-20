Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 100 Delhi Flights Cancelled Today Indigo, AAI Warn Of Fog-Induced Delays: LIVE

Over 100 Delhi Flights Cancelled Today Indigo, AAI Warn Of Fog-Induced Delays: LIVE


2025-12-20 01:10:16
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As many as 130 flights have been cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGI) in Delhi on Saturday, December 20. The IGI airport told ANI in a statement that 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled for the day at the airport. Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and several airlines warned of fog-induced flight delays.

Here are live updates related to flight delays and reschedules amid dense fog conditions:

11am: The AAI warned of flight delays dur to dense fog at several airports in North India. It posted on X,“Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions.”

“Passengers are encouraged to stay in regular contact with their respective airlines for real-time flight updates, rely exclusively on official communication channels for accurate information, and allow extra time for travel and airport formalities,” the AAI said.

It added,“To ensure passenger convenience, AAI has deployed dedicated passenger facilitation teams at airports to provide assistance and support. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we work to ensure safe and efficient operations.”

MENAFN20122025007365015876ID1110505173



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search