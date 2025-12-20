Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17-Year Jail Terms In Corruption Case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17-Year Jail Terms In Corruption Case


2025-12-20 01:10:15
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, have been sentenced to 17 years in prison each in a corruption case, new agency PTI has revealed, citing local media.

Khan was first arrested on 9 May, 2023, on charges of corruption. Later, in August 2023, he was arrested again in the Toshakhana case.

The new sentencing of the former Pak PM and cricket World Cup-winning captain comes amid a wave of criticism of the Pakistan government over the alleged mistreatment of Khan inside the prison, with even the United Nations calling for Khan to be released from solitary confinement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

MENAFN20122025007365015876ID1110505172



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search