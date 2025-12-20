Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17-Year Jail Terms In Corruption Case
Khan was first arrested on 9 May, 2023, on charges of corruption. Later, in August 2023, he was arrested again in the Toshakhana case.
The new sentencing of the former Pak PM and cricket World Cup-winning captain comes amid a wave of criticism of the Pakistan government over the alleged mistreatment of Khan inside the prison, with even the United Nations calling for Khan to be released from solitary confinement.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
