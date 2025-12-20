Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Over 3 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 20 (Petra) – Temperatures will rise slightly Saturday, as relatively cold weather will prevail almos nationwide, while moderate temperatures will hit the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns in its report of the possibility of low horizontal visibility due to fog in the early morning hours over the mountainous areas and risk of frost formation in the late night hours over the hilltops and the desert.According to the report, the weather will remain relatively cold in almost countrywide Sunday and fair conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, temperatures will rise slightly, as the weather will substantially remain unchanged as the day earlier.Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 16 and 8 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 22C, dropping to 12C at night.